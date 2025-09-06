Travis Kelce slapped by Teair Tart in fiery moment at Chargers vs Chiefs game

Kansas Chief star Travis Kelce got slapped in his first NFL (National Football League) game after announcing engagement to Taylor Swift.
According to Daily Express, Kelce got involved in a heated on-field clash during the Chief’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Corinthians Arena in Brazil.
The Chief’s tight end got into a heated moment with teammate Jawaan Taylor during the intense match after colliding with Xavier Worthy, and following his third false start, Kelce headbutted him in frustration.
The situation escalated when Chargers' Teair Tart slapped Kelce's face with significant force on his front helmet after they pushed each other, sparking a reaction from the crowd.
The referee flagged Tart for a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness after he slapped Kelce, but surprisingly the football nose tackle was not ejected from the game despite the incident, citing that the slap was not a "disqualifying action.”
After these encounters, the Happy Gilmore 2 actor, with his teammates Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster, light-heartedly shook off the tension with a synchronised shimmy dance, which was briefly interrupted when Patrick Mahomes joined in.
However, the Chiefs lost the NFL game which was streamed on YouTube by 27-21 to their AFC West rivals.