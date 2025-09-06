Taylor Swift continues to charm Travis Kelce's inner circle

Taylor Swift has continued to leave an impression on Travis Kelce's inner circle, as the NFL star's trainer, Tony Villani, shared his admiration for the pop star after she made his young daughter's day.
Tony, who has been training Taylor's fiancé during the NFL offseason, previously revealed to USA Today that his daughter Carol-Myles, 8, walked in during a video call and asked the Kansas City Chiefs star, "Where's your girlfriend?"
After she inquired the famed athlete about marriage, Taylor surprisingly appeared onscreen for a little chat.
"Her and Travis just hammed it up with my daughter for like two minutes," he said, adding that his daughter "just couldn't speak because she was in awe."
Appreciating the pair's kind gesture, Tony noted that "neither of them needed to do that."
Speaking of the athlete, he said, "He's literally the most humble, fun-loving, honest, genuine and hardworking guy there is. What you see on his podcast [New Heights] that's him. There is no fakeness to it. That's him."
The revelation came to light once again amid big life changes for Travis, whose 13th season with the NFL kicked off on Friday, September 5, in Brazil.
Moreover, his season-opening match was not attended by his beau Taylor, with whom he got engaged last month. The exciting news was announced with a romantic Instagram post on August 26.
A source shared with Page Six on Wednesday that the couple are planning to tie the knot "next summer in Rhode Island" as the 14-time Grammy winner "is in a hurry to have children."