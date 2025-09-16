Prince Andrew breaks cover in Windsor ahead of Trump’s State Visit

Prince Andrew has once again emerged in Windsor.
Hours before the US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump touch down in the UK for their second State Visit, the Duke of York broke his cover in Windsor.
On Monday, September 15, Express reported that King Charles’s younger brother was spotted driving in the Windsor Estate, keeping a low profile.
Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to welcome the US Presidential Couple at the royal estate on Wednesday, September 17.
However, the Trumps are scheduled to land in the UK a day before on Tuesday, September 16.
Moreover, preparations for the upcoming State Visit are in full swing as the Royal Family shed light on the series of events that will be included.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Buckingham Palace shared that the high-profile State Visit will begin with a carriage procession through the Windsor Estate to Windsor Castle, followed by a ceremonial welcome in the quadrangle of the castle.
Next, Melania and Donald Trump will pay a visit to St. George’s Chapel, where they will pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II by privately laying a wreath on her tomb.
“A Beating Retreat ceremony on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle, concluding with a flypast by F35s and the Red Arrows,” the palace further revealed.
The State Visit will also include a lavish State Banquet, during which both King Charles and President Trump will deliver speeches.