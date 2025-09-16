King Charles details preparations for upcoming state visit at Windsor Castle 

King Charles has shared the details of the preparations for the second unprecedented state visit to Windsor Castle.
His Majesty is set to welcome the USA’s President, Donald Trump, and First Lady, Melania Trump, for their second unprecedented tour to the United Kingdom.
The American politician and his wife will arrive in London on Wednesday, September 17, where he will be welcomed by the King and his life partner, Queen Camilla.
A few days before the state visit kicks off, the 76-year-old British monarch officially released a few highlights of their state visit at Windsor Castle.
"This week, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will undertake their second State Visit to the UK. Their first took place in 2019, as guests of Queen Elizabeth II," Buckingham Palace announced.
They continued, "Find out what to expect when the Royal Family welcome the President and Mrs Trump to Windsor Castle."
Donald Trump and Melania Trump will be welcomed at the royal residence in a Carriage Procession through the Windsor Estate to Windsor Castle.
Later, the couple will be honoured by the ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle.
During their royal tour, the 47th President will visit St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, where the politician and his wife will privately lay a wreath on the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II.
They will also witness a historical Beating Retreat ceremony on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle, concluding with a flypast by F-35s and the Red Arrows.
Notably, the royal tour will conclude with the powerful speeches from King Charles and President Donald Trump at a State Banquet.