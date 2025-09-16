Maria Caulfield quits Conservatives to join Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

Maria Caulfield, a former Conservative MP and minister has left the Tories to join Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.
Caulfield's switch to Reform UK was announced on Tuesday, September 16. She is the 13th ex-Tory to switch to Farage's party.
This comes after a day when MP Danny Kruger left the Conservatives to lead Reform UK's preparations for government.
Ms Caulfield, a former health minister, told GB News, "If you are Conservative right-minded, then the future is Reform. The country is going to change a lot. I have joined. My husband joined a few months ago and I joined a month ago."
She added, "The same people who thought that Brexit would not happen think that Reform will not happen. They are in for a shock."
Meanwhile, Responding to the defection, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch told broadcasters, "Conservatives are the only party that are talking about how we need to deliver a stronger economy, living within our means, cutting welfare spending.
Caulfield, who previously worked as a nurse, received her first ministerial position in 2021 when Boris Johnson appointed her to the Department of Health.
Caulfield, after holding ministerial roles under Rishi Sunak was defeated in the 2024 general election.