World

Canadian Conservative Party mistakenly featured Russian fighter jets in ad

The Conservative Party of Canada released a promotional video that accidently showed Russian jets

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
The Conservative Party of Canada released a promotional video that accidently showed Russian jets
The Conservative Party of Canada released a promotional video that accidently showed Russian jets

The Conservative Party of Canada has pulled a promotional patriotic video released over the weekend that features its leader delivering a patriotic speech with Russian fighter jets flying in the sky, as per CNN affiliate CBC.

Sarah Fischer, the director of communications for the party, released a statement and said, “The video was removed—mistakes happen.”

Meant to highlight the iconic Canadian landscapes, the video was widely condemned online for including foreign footage.

“Shockingly, Mr. Poilievre’s dream for Canada includes Russian fighter jets (an Su-17 and what appears to be an Su-27) flying over our glorious prairies on a ‘training mission.’ This comes as Russia continues its illegal, unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine and the international rules that keep us all safe,” stated a press release from Bill Blair’s office, Canada’s Minister of National Defense.

The viral video was reshared by the New Democratic Party’s MP Charlie Angus, who noted that the video contained stock footage from other countries, which was later confirmed by CNN too.

“Poilievre’s fake Canada protected by Russian jets for Serbian families with a Venezuelan sunset is drawing international attention,” Angus wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry

King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers

WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

World News

Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Israeli cabinet approves extra budget for evacuees amid conflict
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Rohingya rage on 7th ‘Genocide Day’ as Myanmar’s brutality continues
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Shocking bodycam footage shows Florence deputy's fatal shooting of unarmed man
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
China slams US action over ‘trade restrictions’ imposed on Chinese firms
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Bank of China president Liu Jin resigns from key positions
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Israel gear up for potential war against Hezbollah as launch biggest strike
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Solingen stabbing: German police arrest ‘real’ suspect of attack
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
UK PM Keir Starmer sends strong message of solidarity to Ukraine on Independence Day
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Zelensky’s bold Independence Day claim says ‘war has entered Russia’
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
German authorities arrest 15-year old individual following fatal festival stabbing