Kemi Badenoch becomes leader of Britain's Conservative Party

Kemi Badenoch was elected to represent Saffron Walden in 2017 and later became trade minister in 2022

  • November 02, 2024
Kemi Badenoch becomes leader of Britain's Conservative Party

Kemi Badenoch was elected as the new leader of Britain’s Conservative Party, stepping into the role at crucial time as party seeks public trust and support.

According to Reuters, Kemi pledged on Saturday, November 2, to restore the party’s founding principles in an effort to regain voters after their worst election defeat in July.

In a months-long contest that narrowed the candidates from six to two, a self- described talker, Badenoch, secured the majority votes of 53,803 from party members,

Meanwhile, Robert Jenrick, a former immigrating minister, finished in second place by securing 41,388 votes.

In Kemi's view, her is focus not only on the left-leaning Labour government, but also on the right-wing Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, who appeal attracted traditional conservative voters in July’s election.

The British politician further pledged against “Left-wing nonsense” and for conservative ideals stating, "Some people say I like a fight. I can't imagine where they got that idea. But it's not true, I do not like to fight but I'm not afraid to fight."

Furthermore, some critics say that Kemi lacks clear policies, but she believes this is not an issue since the conservations are out of power.

Similarly, the new party head named her leadership campaign “Renewal 2030.” Indicating the party needs time to recover before the next elections in 2029.

To note, Kemi Badenoch was elected in 2017 for Saffron Walden, and then she became trade minister in 2022.

Despite clashes with media and officials, she gained support in the Conservative government for her style. 

