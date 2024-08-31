World

Donald Trump to vote against Florida abortion policy amid conservative backlash

Former US president Donald Trump criticized Florida’s six-week abortion ban in the interview

  August 31, 2024
Donald Trump has announced he will vote against a Florida ballot measure that aims to protect abortion rights following backlash from conservative supporters.

Trump criticized Florida’s six-week abortion ban in the interview with Fox News on Friday, August 30, as too restrictive, saying, "I think the six week is too short. It has to be more time. I told them that I want more weeks. I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks."

As per BBC, this statement came just one day after Trump seemed to support the measure in an NBC News interview, which drew criticism from anti-abortion activists.

He claimed Democrats support unrestricted abortion, though most states restrict it after 21 weeks for health reasons.

While, Trump’s rival Vice President Kamala Harris quickly responded to his announcement, saying, "Donald Trump just made his position on abortion very clear: He will vote to uphold an abortion ban so extreme it applies before many women even know they are pregnant."

Meanwhile, former President’s running mate JD Vance backed Trump, stating that he would make his own decision on the measure based on "his own judgment."

Trump’s position is also complicated by his previous support for conservative policies and a new proposal to fund in-vitro fertilization (IVF), which some anti-abortion groups oppose.

