Sofía Vergara makes glamorous return after Emmys cancellation over eye allergy

Sofía Vergara made a glamorous return to the spotlight at the America’s Got Talent semi-finals, just two days after missing the Emmys due to a hospital visit for what she called the “craziest eye allergy.”
The Modern Family alum hit the red carpet at the America's Got Talent semi-finals in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.
Vergara appeared happy and relaxed as she beamed for photos just two days after she was rushed to the emergency room with a “craziest eye allergy” forcing her to miss the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.
After her health setback, Vergara commanded the red carpet in a black velvet one-piece detailed with glittering silver sequin stars.
Showing off her slim figure in the chic ensemble, Vergara paired the look with towering heels at the Hotel Dena in Pasadena. She completed her appearance with glamorous makeup and a radiant smile.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Griselda star shared a video of herself taking her seat in her judges chair next to Simon Cowell and said, “It's nearly showtime!”
The appearance comes just days after the AGT judge was rushed to the ER with an eye condition she revealed on Instagram.
She wrote, “Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER. Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!”
Sofía Vergara updated her fans by sharing footage of her looking anguished as she lay in a hospital bed.