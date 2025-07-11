Tom Brady’s team sets record straight on Sofia Vergara’s dating rumours

Tom Brady’s representative has broken silence on the ongoing dating rumours with Sofia Vergara.
The American american football quarterback’s rep claimed that he is not dating the Modern Family actress.”
His team member told PEOPLE Magazine, “Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction.”
Toms’ statement through representative came after an unnamed source made shocking remarks about Sofia on his behalf.
The unnamed source told Daily Mail, “He sees Sofia as beautiful and his type, but he isn’t going to start a relationship with her as she is older and stuck in her ways. He knows he could only take her in small doses.”
Earlier this month, Sofia, 53, and Tom first ignited dating speculations after they were spotted getting friendly during a dinner on Ritz Carlton’s new superyacht, the Luminara.
Some tabloids reported that the 47-year old athlete was the one who asked to sit next to the America's Got Talent judge.
The footballer was previously married to model Gisele Bündchen. They had two kids before parting ways in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
On the other hand, the Colombian actress was previously married to actor Joe Manganiello. The former couple divorced in 2023 after seven years of marriage.