Sofía Vergara misses 2025 Emmys following sudden medical emergency

Sofía Vergara had to skip the 2025 Emmy Awards after a sudden medical emergency struck just before the ceremony.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 14, the Modern Family alum shared that she was rushed to the emergency room due to a severe eye allergy, which caused her left eye to swell up.
“Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER," Vergara wrote alongside a carousel post that included a close-up photo of her swollen left eye.
The 53-year-old actress’ post also featured a video of herself lying in a hospital bed, and another showing her rinsing out her eye with water in a hospital sink.
She further added, "Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!."
Following Vergara's post, her ardent fans rushed to the comments section to send well wishes and express their concern for her health.
"Praying for a speedy recovery," one wrote.
While another added, "Oh no! Get well soon!"
A third asked, "Are you alright love."
"So even with the Czech eye this woman is beautiful," the fourth penned.
According to a press release, Sofía Vergara was scheduled to present at this year’s ceremony.
The 2025 Emmys, hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze, was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles over the weekend.