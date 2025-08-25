Home / Entertainment

Sofía Vergara turns heads in black midi dress during dinner outing in LA

Sofía Vergara stepped out for dinner outing at Alba in West Hollywood, California on Saturday

Sofía Vergara is looking every bit the bombshell!

On Saturday, August 23, the 53-year-old actress stepped out with her friends for a dinner at Alba in West Hollywood, California.

For the outing, Sofía slipped into a breathtaking midi black dress with a sweetheart neckline, exuding elegance and glamour.

The Modern Family elevated her ethereal look with black platform heels and a turquoise blue Chanel bag.

Sofía was photographed leaving the dinner alongside her business partner Luis Balaguer, who looked dapper in a black button-up and slacks.

Luis was a total gentleman as he opened the door for the actress and several others who joined them while leaving the Italian eatery.

No only this, the Latin media mogul then drove the actress in his SUV as she sat on passenger seat of the vehicle.

The Hot Pursuit star’s dinner outing comes after she was romantically linked to Tom Brady in July.

At the time, Page Six reported that the ex-husband of Gisele Bündchen and Colombian actress had been vacationing together in Ibiza, Spain.

The rumors stemmed about the duo after they were seen getting friendly during a recent A-list outing aboard Ritz Carlton's new superyacht, the Luminara, alongside Kendall Jenner, Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Kate Hudson and others in early July.

