Ronaldo ‘good state’ at 40 outshines Messi, claims ex-Man Utd boss

Ronaldo and Messi are still going strong despite their advancing years. The Portuguese superstar celebrated his 40th birthday in February but is still banging in the goals for club and country.
According to Goal, Meulensteen has now shared his thoughts on the differences between the two superstars. Speaking to football betting site BetVictor, Meulensteen compared two of the best footballers of the recent times and their performance despite aging.
Meulensteen said, “It takes its toll, obviously. They're different players, different physical specimens as well. Cristiano Ronaldo is an athlete, 187 cm or something, and more than anything, as everybody knows, he has looked after himself unbelievably well. I'm not saying that Lionel Messi hasn't, I'm sure he has, but they're just physically different kinds of players.”
"Messi has always wanted the ball to feet, and then his magic started with a lot of turns and twists and explosive runs. But I think it's just possibly nothing else other than a genetic difference between them. They're both exceptional players that have brought absolute beauty to the game,” he added.
Ronaldo has now scored 943 career goals and is edging closer to his dream target of 1,000 before he hangs up his boots. Meanwhile, Messi's latest goal for Inter Miami against the Seattle Sounders means the World Cup winner now has 20 in 21 MLS matches this season for Javier Mascherano's side.