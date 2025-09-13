Cristiano Ronaldo ranked highest-paid athlete in world for 2024

Cristiano Ronald has been ranked the highest-paid athlete for 2024.
Recent reports revealed that Ronaldo earned more than any other athlete in the world, narrowly surpassing his long-term rival Lionel Messi, who came in third place.
According to The Sun and data from bestbettingsitesoffers.co.uk, Ronaldo ranked first, earning £192.4 million ($260 million), nearly twice as much as Messi, who earned £99.9 million ($135 million).
Messi earns more from endorsements than from playing football but he still makes much less than Ronaldo.
Ronaldo has been the world's highest-earning athlete for the second-year in a row, according to Forbes' 2023 list.
These rankings take into account not just salaries and prize money but also income from endorsements and brand deals.
While, golfer Jon Rahm was the second highest-paid athlete with £161.32 million ($218 million).
The top ten also included footballers Kylian Mbappe (6th, £81.4m), Neymar (7th, £79.92m) and Karim Benzema (8th, £78.44m) and NBA icons LeBron James (4th, £94.87m) and Steph Curry (9th, £75.38m).
Top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world:
1- Cristiano Ronaldo - £192.40M
2- Jon Rahm - £161.32M
3- Lionel Messi - £99.90M
4- LeBron James - £94.87M
5- Giannis Antetokounmpo - £82.14M
6- Kylian Mbappe - £81.40M
7- Neymar - £79.92M
8- Karim Benzema - £78.44M
9- Stephen Curry - £75.48M
10- Lamar Jackson - £74.37M