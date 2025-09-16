Cristiano Ronaldo predicted his legendary career before becoming global icon

Edwin van der Sar recalled a conversation from Cristiano Ronaldo's early days at Manchester United.
Edwin revealed that when Ronaldo was a younger player at United, he confidently told him that he aimed to be the best player in the world.
And now, the Portuguese legend has cemented his name as one of the top footballer in the history.
CR7 has broken countless records and is now on the verge of reaching 1,000 goals, potentially becoming the first footballer in the world to achieve this milestone.
Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Edwin said, "Cristiano was incredible; he was always in the gym before and after training. I'd never seen such a hungry young man. He always told me: 'Edwin, I'm going to be the best in the world.' I told him not to overdo it, but he was right."
Ronaldo has had a remarkable career and even after turning 40, he still shows now sign of slowing down.
So far, he won five Ballon d'Or award and five Champions League titles.
Ronald has also been ranked the highest-paid athlete for 2024.
The football star on June 26, 2025 extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.