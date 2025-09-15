Cristiano Ronaldo achieves new career milestone with second Golden Boot 

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved new career milestone as he won his second Golden Boot in a row.
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner on Sunday, September 14, shared his new achievement as he won the 2024-25 Roshan Saudi League golden boot for the second consecutive year for his remarkable performance throughout the season.
The 40-year-old received his second golden boot in the pre-match ceremony before Al Nassr claimed a dominant win over Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League.
Ronaldo has scored 25 goals and three assists in 29 matches during the 2024-25 season, making a total of 35 goals across 41 matches in all competitions.
Second-half goals from Sadio Mane and debutant Inigo Martinez led Al Nassr to win another match of the new season by 2-0 at Al-Awaal Park.
Taking to Instagram, CR7 shared the highlights of the game and wrote, “Together we fight, together we win. Thank you all for your support, let’s keep it going.”
After the latest win, the Saudi club have now won their two opening matches of the Saudi Pro League for the first time since the 2019-20 season and also remained unbeaten in their last 10 league games in September.
Al Nassr will next play Istiklol in the AFC Cup on Wednesday, September 17, at the Al Awwal Park.