Madeleine McCann's prime suspect Christian Brueckner walks free in Germany

Convicted sex offender Christian B has been released from prison after a prosecutor failed to find enough evidence to charge him in the Madeleine McCann case.
According to Sky News, the German drifter, accused but not charged over the toddler's abduction, walked free at the end of an unrelated sentence for rape.
Christian B, who cannot be fully identified under German privacy laws, was driven away from Sehnde prison near Hannover by his lawyer Friedrich Fulscher.
As part of his release conditions, he's been fitted with an electronic ankle tag, has had to surrender his passport, and register his permanent address with probation officers.
Another of his lawyers, Philipp Marquort, said: "This is an attempt by the public prosecutor's office to keep him in a kind of pre-trial detention where they would have access to him at any time. We will not accept that."
Fulscher also criticised prosecutors for "parrot-like repetition of slogans" that they "have the right man, he killed Maddie. They keep fuelling this prejudgment. But they have provided no evidence that it is true," he added.
It was not known where Christian B was heading after his release, or who might help him adjust to a new life as the only currently known suspect in the world's most notorious unsolved child abduction mystery.