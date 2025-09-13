Tyler Robinson: Key facts about Charlie Kirk shooting suspect

US officials have confirmed the suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk has been arrested and identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.
According to CNN, growing up in a Utah suburb, Robinson seemed to be on a promising path: he had a close-knit family, scored well on standardized tests, and earned a 4.0 GPA, according to social media posts.
While police are still investigating the killing, authorities have pointed to what they described as anti-fascist messages engraved on bullet casings in a rifle found near the deadly shooting as potential evidence of a political motive.
After graduating high school in 2021, he filmed a video proudly reciting a letter from Utah State University offering him a four-year merit scholarship.
But Robinson left the state school after just a semester, taking a leave of absence and never returning.
Now, authorities are working to understand what happened in the intervening years that led Robinson to the rooftop where he allegedly gunned down conservative activist Charlie Kirk this week.