Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson appears in court, faces death penalty

Tyler Robinson has appeared in court via video link charged with the murder of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.
The 22-year-old, from Washington, Utah, was seen for the first time since his arrest after being charged with aggravated murder, weapon, and obstruction of justice offences, reported Sky News.
Robinson, who was seen on screen from Utah County Jail, spoke only to confirm his name. He was otherwise silent and appeared calm during the brief hearing.
Judge Tony Graf read out the charges against him and said a further hearing would be held at the end of the month.
Robinson did not appear to have any legal representation and was seen wearing a green vest with straps, reportedly designed to prevent him from self-harming, according to The New York Times.
It came after prosecutors held a press conference earlier on Tuesday to announce they would be seeking the death penalty. They claimed that Robinson's DNA was found on the trigger of the alleged murder weapon.
Prosecutors and law enforcement are also still investigating the case, which could take weeks or months.