Charlie Kirk shooting suspect: New surprising facts released by authorities

New details has come to light about the suspect in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting.
According to Utah's governor, Tyler Robinson was romantically involved with Kirk's roommate, who is transgender.
Robinson has been arrested and is being held without bail for allegedly killing Kirk, a right-wing US influencer and close ally of Donald Trump, with additional charges including shooting causes serious injury and obstructing justice.
Robinson is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday, September 16 where he is also likely to be officially charged.
According to Utah's Republican governor, Spencer James Cox, he was in a relationship with his roommate, who was in the process of transitioning.
"The roommate was a romantic partner. We can confirm that that roommate is a boyfriend who is transitioning from male to female," he told NBC News's Meet The Press on Sunday.
As per the reports, the roommate of Kirk was very cooperative to the police and was unaware that the shooting was going to happen.
The exact reason for the shooting is unclear but Robinson reportedly called Kirk "full of hate and spreading hate," according to Utah's governor.
Moreover, Turning Point USA, the youth conservative group co-founded and led by Kirk is organizing his memorial at State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, which is the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals.
It is scheduled to take place next Sunday, September 21, at a stadium with a capacity of 60,000 people.