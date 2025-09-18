Son Heung-min registers first MLS hat-trick to lead LAFC over Real Salt Lake

Son Heung-min secured his first MLS hat-trick on a sliding finish in the 82nd minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 4-1.
According to Sports Star, Los Angeles (13-7-8) was coming off a 4-2 victory over San Jose on Saturday when Denis Bouanga recorded his third career hat-trick and Son added the other goal in the opening minute.
Salt Lake (10-15-4) has lost four of its last five matches.
Son, who joining LAFC a month ago from the English Premier League, scored on a breakaway in the third minute for a 1-0 lead. He was left wide open in the middle of the field in the 16th and scored from distance to make it 2-0.
Son said in his postmatch press conference, “I didn't score this hat trick on my own. I want other players on our team to get the spotlight. Our defenders did such a great job stopping all those crosses and shots. I really want to say here that they deserve a ton of credit."
With two goals in the first half and another in the second half, Son now has five goals in six matches in Major League Soccer (MLS) since joining LAFC last month.