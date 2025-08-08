Home / Sports

LAFC boss discuss Son Heung-min's global impact after record breaking deal

The South Korean football star has joined Los Angeles FC after being part of Tottenham Hotspur for 10 years

LAFC boss discuss Son Heung-mins global impact after record breaking deal
LAFC boss discuss Son Heung-min's global impact after record breaking deal

Son Heung-min has secured a $26.5 million deal with MLS club Los Angeles FC, and the team boss shed light on the acquiring process for the celebrated player.

LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington was reportedly tasked to bring the South Korean star onboard this summer.

Talking to host Max Bretos on the club's Black & Gold Insider show, John noted, "For quite a while, it felt like an impossibility given what he was doing in his career."

"But we saw the opportunity with what was going on at Spurs and his own personal situation, and I had been in touch with his agent for years, and finally got the chance to sit down with him in the middle of June."

What started as a mere fantasy became a reality this week, as the Black & Gold announced that Son has joined the club.

To close a deal of that magnitude, John stressed it was a matter of selling LAFC's culture and the groundbreaking impact Son's global profile would have on the city.

The move brings a true global superstar to Los Angeles, with the 33-year-old arguably being the highest-profile arrival to MLS since Lionel Messi's historic move to Inter Miami in 2023.

Son is one of Asia's all-time most acclaimed athletes, both for his decade-long run of dominance with Tottenham and as the captain of the South Korea national team.

"I think I could do my best to wrap my head around it, but I still have a real sense that we don't yet know how big this guy is," he added.

Meanwhile, during the introductory conference, Son admitted that LAFC was not his first choice; however, "John changed my mind, he changed my heart."

Son Heung-min parted ways with Spurs after a 10-year vrun, where he scored 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 matches.

You Might Like:

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees announced with surprising omissions and rising stars

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees announced with surprising omissions and rising stars
The list features the top men and women football players from around the world

Emma Raducanu expresses confidence in new partnership with Nadal’s ex-coach

Emma Raducanu expresses confidence in new partnership with Nadal’s ex-coach
Raducanu is preparing for the upcoming US Open which is scheduled to take place this week in Ohio

Victoria Mboko makes history after qualifying for Canadian Open final

Victoria Mboko makes history after qualifying for Canadian Open final
Teen Canadian wildcard advances to the National Bank Open finals against Naomi Osaka

Cristiano Ronaldo 'no cell phones' rule revealed by Portuguese teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo 'no cell phones' rule revealed by Portuguese teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo's strict rule helped Portugal in winning the UEFA European Championship

Ben Shelton stuns Fritz in ‘real close’ clash to reach Canadian Open semifinals

Ben Shelton stuns Fritz in ‘real close’ clash to reach Canadian Open semifinals
Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev eliminated from the National Bank Open after quarterfinal defeats

Son Heung-min reveals Los Angeles FC ‘wasn’t first choice’ after moving to MLS

Son Heung-min reveals Los Angeles FC ‘wasn’t first choice’ after moving to MLS
Son Heung-min joins MLS club Los Angeles FC in $26.5M deal after leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Jen Pawol makes history by becoming MLB's first woman umpire

Jen Pawol makes history by becoming MLB's first woman umpire
Major League Baseball games are set to witness their first-ever woman umpire as Jen Pawol gets promoted

John Cena reveals truth behind his hair transplant treatment

John Cena reveals truth behind his hair transplant treatment
The professional wrestler talked about the intense bond he shares with his fanbase in the latest interview