Son Heung-min has secured a $26.5 million deal with MLS club Los Angeles FC, and the team boss shed light on the acquiring process for the celebrated player.
LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington was reportedly tasked to bring the South Korean star onboard this summer.
Talking to host Max Bretos on the club's Black & Gold Insider show, John noted, "For quite a while, it felt like an impossibility given what he was doing in his career."
"But we saw the opportunity with what was going on at Spurs and his own personal situation, and I had been in touch with his agent for years, and finally got the chance to sit down with him in the middle of June."
What started as a mere fantasy became a reality this week, as the Black & Gold announced that Son has joined the club.
To close a deal of that magnitude, John stressed it was a matter of selling LAFC's culture and the groundbreaking impact Son's global profile would have on the city.
The move brings a true global superstar to Los Angeles, with the 33-year-old arguably being the highest-profile arrival to MLS since Lionel Messi's historic move to Inter Miami in 2023.
Son is one of Asia's all-time most acclaimed athletes, both for his decade-long run of dominance with Tottenham and as the captain of the South Korea national team.
"I think I could do my best to wrap my head around it, but I still have a real sense that we don't yet know how big this guy is," he added.
Meanwhile, during the introductory conference, Son admitted that LAFC was not his first choice; however, "John changed my mind, he changed my heart."
Son Heung-min parted ways with Spurs after a 10-year vrun, where he scored 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 matches.