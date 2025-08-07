Son Heung-min reveals Los Angeles FC ‘wasn’t first choice’ after moving to MLS

Home / Sports

South Korean soccer star Son Heung-min made a shocking admission after joining Major League Soccer team Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).

According to CNN, Son, after officially joining LAFC on Wednesday, August 6, revealed that the MLS club was never his “first choice” when he decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur after a decade.

The 33-year-old was warmly welcomed by the LAFC fans with chants at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles after signing a permanent transfer contract with the club after a reported $26.5M deal, the highest transfer fee paid by any MLS club.

During the introductory conference, the South Korean national football team captain admitted, “They’ve been absolutely working so hard to get me here to join LAFC. If I’m honest, it was not my first choice, but John (Thorrington) was the first call when the season finished, and John changed my mind, he changed my heart.”

“I will definitely show you something exciting in… are we calling it football or soccer? I will definitely show you some exciting football, and we will have success. I felt like I gave it all, but I felt like I needed a new chapter and a new challenge, and I chose LAFC. I’m old, but I still have good physicality and good legs, and I still have good quality,” he added.

The former Premier League player who on Tuesday watched LAFC’s 2-1 Leagues Cup win over Liga MX’s Tigres UANL asserted that he was so “excited” to see so many Korean fans during the game.

The former Spurs captain further added that seeing the “insane” support from the fans has motivated him to run onto the pitch and show his performance.

Son left Tottenham after 10 years and after scoring 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 matches.

