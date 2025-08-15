Son Heung-min's LAFC jersey blows past Messi, LeBron, Curry in sales

Home / Sports

Los Angeles FC co-president John Thorrington has claimed that Son Heung-min’s jersey has broken all sports best-selling records.

According to Goal, the general manager of the club revealed that the recent LAFC shirt sale of Son is not only dominating soccer but all sports, which means that it is currently outselling NBA superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, as well as MLS icon Lionel Messi.

Thorrington told talkSPORT, “This is now the second week where we're not just talking about the highest-selling football jersey in the MLS. It is the highest-selling jersey of any sport in the world right now. I'm talking about Son. If you take from when he signed at LAFC to now, he has sold more jerseys than any athlete in the world.”

When the host, Andy Goldstein, asked, "What, more than Messi's?" Thorrington replied, "Right now, yes. If you take from when he signed at LAFC to now, he has sold more jerseys than any other athlete in the world."

The South Korean national team captain joined Major League Soccer club LAFC after leaving Tottenham Hotspur. He left Spurs after 10 years, reportedly after signing a $26.5M deal, the highest transfer fee paid by any MLS club.

Son will play his first match with LAFC against the San Diego Padres on August 27, at Dodger Stadium.

