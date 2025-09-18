Matthew Ruth identified as suspect in deadly Pennsylvania police shootout 

The man accused of killing three officers in a shooting that happened in North Codorus Township in York County, Pennsylvania has been identified as 24-year-old Matthew James Ruth after allegedly peeping into an ex-girlfriend's home while armed with a rifle.
Matthew was facing charges like stalking, criminal trespass and other related crimes from that incident.
On Wednesday, September 17, a shootout took place when police arrived near Haar and Emig Roads in North Codorus Township, York County to serve an arrest warrant for Matthew, who reportedly started shooting at them.
In total, three officers died and two were wounded, and Matthew was also killed by police during the confrontation.
As per multiple reports, a woman reported to police that her ex-boyfriend Matthew was seen spying on her property with binoculars on Haar Road in North Codorus Township on September 16, one day before the shooting.
Police records show they responded to a stalking call at around 11:30 pm that same night.
Police sought to arrest Matthew after a trail camera reportedly showed him in camouflage peeping into his ex-girlfriend's home.
Reports revealed that when officers arrived, they saw a black Ford Ranger nearby but did not find Matthew.
It also notes that she had past issues with him and suspected he had tried to damage her car when he visited her property in August.
According to court documents, the woman claimed she and Ruth "only dated for a short period of time and that Ruth had never been to her house, nor had he ever been invited there."
As of Thursday, officials have not shared identifying details for the three officers that were killed in this incident.