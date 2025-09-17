Evergreen High School shooting: Authorities release key update about incident

Colorado's authorities have shared new detail about the Evergreen High School shooting that took place last week.
On Tuesday, September 16, the authorities noted that the 16-year-old who opened fire, shooting 20 rounds in nine minutes, injured two fellow students.
The attacker fatally shot himself as authorities confronted him outside Evergreen High School; however, not before he was able to shoot one of the victims on a nearby street corner, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a pair of statements.
Moreover, the attack was reported by multiple callers not long after noon on Wednesday at the campus roughly 30 miles west of Denver.
The sheriff's office credited school employees for putting active shooter training to work quickly, adding, "They relied on the safety protocols and lockdown procedures they have practised, and those immediate actions made a critical difference."
According to the sheriff's office, the shooter, who was identified as Desmond Holly, was the sole attacker.
Last week, the office said that the shooter had been "radicalised by an extremist network" but offered no further details.
The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism said over the weekend that the attacker "expressed neo-Nazi views" online and that his TikTok accounts "were filled with white supremacist symbolism."
One of the two teenagers injured in the attack has been released by hospital staff, while the other was in serious condition at the start of the week.