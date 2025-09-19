Azerbaijan GP FP1: McLaren tops disrupted practice session

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend started with McLaren on top, securing the first two positions.
During Friday's first practice session, September 19, Lando Norris led the way with teammate Oscar Piastri right behind.
The McLaren's Australian driver run started with an issue with the car, as his engineer, Tom Stallard, radioed Piastri to slow down and limit revs on the car.
Meanwhile, Norris also had an incident where a pitot tube cover was left on the car, requiring him to pit to remove it, before a red flag was thrown for debris at around 13 minutes, with Norris leading from George Russell and Charles Leclerc.
The session only restarted with 21 minutes left on the clock, prompting drivers to give their all.
Furthermore, the stoppage worked in Piastri's favour, whose power unit issue was resolved, and he could rejoin the teams in time for the restart.
Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda also displayed his skills under pressure, securing sixth rank, right in front of Max Verstappen.
Carlos Sainz was eighth in Williams, with Racing Bulls duo Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar rounding out the top 10.
Other than the lengthy interruption, the session through Baku's narrow streets remained relatively incident-free, although Lewis Hamilton escaped session-ending damage to his Ferrari after clattering the inside wall of the Turn 5 left-hander.
Here is the full result of Azerbaijan GP FP1:
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
4. George Russell [Mercedes]
5. Alex Albon [Williams]
6. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull Racing]
7. Max Verstappen [Red Bull Racing]
8. Carlos Sainz [Williams]
9. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]
10. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]
11. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes]
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
13. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]
14. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin Racing]
16. Oliver Bearman [Haas F1 team]
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin Racing]
18. Esteban Ocon [Hass F1 team]
19. Franco Colapinto [Alpine]
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]