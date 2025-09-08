Toto Wolff sounds alarm for McLaren after Italian GP driver swap

Toto Wolff has issued a warning to McLaren after “a precedent” in its driver switch during the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
According to Motorsport Week, the papaya squad of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were running in second and third behind Max Verstappen in the latter stages of Sunday’s race at Monza.
With both still yet to pit, Norris offered to let Piastri pit first, to which the team agreed, citing its wish to keep the Australian in third place ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Norris pitted a lap later, but a dilatory stop, owing to a slow left-front wheel gun, saw him emerge behind Piastri.
After the race, team boss Andrea Stella, Piastri and Norris all defended the call, the latter saying that it would be “pretty stupid just to assume that kind of thing and just say that’s the precedent you set.”
However, Wolff disagreed with the Brit’s take on the situation and said, “There is no right and there is no wrong, and I’m curious to see how that pans out. You set a precedent that is very difficult to undo. What if the team does another mistake and it’s not a pitstop… do you switch them around?”
“But then equally, because of a team mistake, making a driver that is trying to catch up lose the points is not fair either. So, I think we are going to get our response of whether that was right today towards the end of the season when it heats up,” the Austrian added.
Furthermore, Red Bull driver claimed his third win of the 2025 season at Italian Grand Prix over the weekend leading home McLaren pair Norris and Piastri.