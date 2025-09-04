Home / Sports

Lewis Hamilton turns Ferrari setback into motivation ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's first season with Ferrari has been challenging so far as he hasn't finished in the top three in a full race

Lewis Hamilton turns Ferrari setback into motivation ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton turns Ferrari setback into motivation ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Sometimes, instead of stressing over life challenges, it's better to focus on the positives and that's what Ferraris's Lewis Hamilton has done.

Hamilton recently received a penalty for failing to slower down his speed enough for yellow flags during the laps before the Dutch Grand Prix.

This penalty will now make him start five places lower on the grid at the Italian Grand Prix but he sees it as extra motivation to perform better in his first race at Monza.

Hamilton said, "I did lift. Just to their mind not enough. To get the penalty and (licence) penalty points was pretty hardcore. Not great when you're going into your first Monza GP for Ferrari, but it gives me more to fight for," as per BBC Sports.

The 40-year-old driver's first season with Ferrari has been challenging so far as he hasn't finished in the top three in a full race.

He went on to share, "The harder it is, the better it can make you. This year has been tough for everyone. I had the whole of last year to think about it and try to prepare but there are still things you couldn't foresee."

"There has been a lot of adjustment from my side and the team side to accommodate me," the seven-time world champion added.

Hamilton is currently sixth in the championship standings with 109 points which is 200 points behind the leader, Oscar Piastri.

You Might Like:

Steam down as Hollow Knight: Silksong crashes after highly anticipated release

Steam down as Hollow Knight: Silksong crashes after highly anticipated release
Hollow Knight: Silksong was originally announced in 2019 as a sequel to the 2017 indie popular Hollow Knight

Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to 31 charges over Liverpool victory parade crash

Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to 31 charges over Liverpool victory parade crash
Paul Doyle was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade

David Hopkinson named Newcastle United CEO

David Hopkinson named Newcastle United CEO
Hopkinson previously worked at Madison Square Garden Sports as president and chief operating officer

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to sign ex-Man United star

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to sign ex-Man United star
Cristiano Ronaldo is fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League

Messi outshines Ronaldo, Neymar, Yamal as Eden Hazard names best dribbler

Messi outshines Ronaldo, Neymar, Yamal as Eden Hazard names best dribbler
Eden Hazard hails Messi as ‘greatest in history’, praises Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘big player’

Sinner joins Djokovic, Federer elite club after advancing to US Open semifinals

Sinner joins Djokovic, Federer elite club after advancing to US Open semifinals
Jannik Sinner beats Musetti, advances to US Open semifinals against Auger-Aliassime

Naomi Osaka inches closer to ‘dream’ after marching into US Open semifinals

Naomi Osaka inches closer to ‘dream’ after marching into US Open semifinals
Osaka advances into US Open semifinals for the first time as mother after beating Karolina Muchova

Kawhi Leonard blasted for $28M 'no-show-job' loophole deal

Kawhi Leonard blasted for $28M 'no-show-job' loophole deal
The LA Clippers have been accused of paying $28 million to Kawhi Leonard to get around the NBA's salary cap rules

Tom Brady takes subtle hit at Shedeur Sanders' flashy celebration

Tom Brady takes subtle hit at Shedeur Sanders' flashy celebration
Shedeur Sanders' big celebrations during matches have not sat well with the NFL critics

Astros' Valdez rejects purposely hitting Cesar Salazar in loss to Yankees

Astros' Valdez rejects purposely hitting Cesar Salazar in loss to Yankees
Framber Valdez gave up a grand slam after ignoring a signal from catcher Cesar Salazar to step off

Cristiano Ronaldo shares Portugal teammates emotional tribute to Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo shares Portugal teammates emotional tribute to Diogo Jota
Portugal begins first international camps after Diogo Jota's dismissal in tragic car crash

Max Verstappen advises Lando Norris after major Dutch GP blow

Max Verstappen advises Lando Norris after major Dutch GP blow
Lando Norris retired from P2 with seven laps to go during the Dutch Grand Prix when he reported an oil leak