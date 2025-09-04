Lewis Hamilton turns Ferrari setback into motivation ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Sometimes, instead of stressing over life challenges, it's better to focus on the positives and that's what Ferraris's Lewis Hamilton has done.
Hamilton recently received a penalty for failing to slower down his speed enough for yellow flags during the laps before the Dutch Grand Prix.
This penalty will now make him start five places lower on the grid at the Italian Grand Prix but he sees it as extra motivation to perform better in his first race at Monza.
Hamilton said, "I did lift. Just to their mind not enough. To get the penalty and (licence) penalty points was pretty hardcore. Not great when you're going into your first Monza GP for Ferrari, but it gives me more to fight for," as per BBC Sports.
The 40-year-old driver's first season with Ferrari has been challenging so far as he hasn't finished in the top three in a full race.
He went on to share, "The harder it is, the better it can make you. This year has been tough for everyone. I had the whole of last year to think about it and try to prepare but there are still things you couldn't foresee."
"There has been a lot of adjustment from my side and the team side to accommodate me," the seven-time world champion added.
Hamilton is currently sixth in the championship standings with 109 points which is 200 points behind the leader, Oscar Piastri.