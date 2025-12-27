Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2023

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kris Jenner has given a major shoutout to her daughter, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, after a sweet Christmas nod. 

A few days after celebrating the annual holiday festivities with her giant family, the Kardashian starlet took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 26, to pay a heartfelt tribute to the 30-year-old American-French actor.

Kris shared a photo of a Marty Supreme red jersey with a statement, "Greatest movie ever!!!” @mrtysupreme." 

Tagging A Complete Unknown actor directly, she praised the film with unfiltered enthusiasm - a rare move from someone who knows how much every post signals. 

This marked the second huge nod by Kris after she included the actor’s name in the family Christmas cake.

P.C.: Kris Jenner/Instagram account
P.C.: Kris Jenner/Instagram account 

While Timothée's film grabbed headlines, Kris also opened the doors for him - visually - to the family's annual Christmas Eve gathering.

The images painted a picture of carefully curated warmth: elegant outfits, intimate group shots, and a house transformed into a holiday showcase.

This update followed several reports claiming that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who began dating in 2023, had finally ended their relationship.

However, the public narrative collapsed when Kylie joined him on the red carpet at the Marty Supreme Los Angeles premiere, the pair stepping out in coordinated neon looks.

