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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Facebook introduces advanced features to detect impersonators

Facebook is now experimenting with improvements to its content protection features

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Facebook introduces advanced features to detect impersonators
Facebook introduces advanced features to detect impersonators

In a significant update, Meta has now rolled out several tools to identify impersonation, and updated creator guidelines that properly define what Facebook considers to be “original content.”

In 2025, the company announced several measures to prevent unoriginal and duplicate content reusing someone else’s photos, videos, or text.

These efforts significantly increased views of and time spent watching original content on Facebook to approximately double during the mid of 2025, in contrast to the similar period the year before, as per Meta.

Moreover, the company has successfully removed over 20 million accounts last year and saw a 33% decline in the number of impersonation reports targeting large creators.

Facebook is now experimenting with improvements to its content protection features, enabling creators to take action whenever they see someone impersonating.

From a central dashboard, creators can flag that content. With the upcoming update, Meta aims to simplify the reporting process by allowing creators to submit reports all in one place.

Meta is not the only company navigating AI-related changes.This week, YouTube has also announced the expansion of AI deepfake detection features to politicians, public figures, and journalists.

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