Trump issues 48-hour ultimatum to Iran over Strait of Hormuz blockade

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran giving the nation 48 hours to either reach a diplomatic deal or ensure the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
This ultimatum comes as the ongoing military conflict between the US-Israel coalition and Iran enters its second month causing significant disruption to global oil trade.
In a post on Truth Social this Saturday, President Trump emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating:
“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them.”
This message follows a previous threat made in late March, which set an April 6 deadline for action.
Trump has remained firm on his stance suggesting that the United States could independently secure the waterway if necessary.
Previously, he claimed that “with a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE,” labeling the potential outcomes as a “gusher” for the global economy.
Iran has consistently rejected these threats maintaining its right to defend its territory against ongoing military aggression.