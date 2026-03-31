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Oracle announces major layoffs via email, cuts 18% of global workforce

Oracle layoffs resulted in 20,000-30,000 job cuts globally from different countries without any prior warning

Oracle announces major layoffs via email, cuts 18% of global workforce
Oracle announces major layoffs via email, cuts 18% of global workforce

Oracle has started one of the largest layoffs in its history, reducing nearly 18% of its workforce worldwide, via mass email sent early Tuesday morning.

The lay offs resulted in 20,000-30,000 job cuts globally from different countries, including the United States, India, and other regions reported receiving termination notices around 6 a.m. EST, without any previous warning from human resources (HR).

Oracle layoffs email:

Employees started receiving emails regarding their lay offs, which read, "After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change."

“We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us.After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date,” the email added.

Social media platforms such as Reddit and Blind suggest the layoffs heavily affected several divisions like Revenue and Health Sciences, SaaS operations, and more.

Oracle layoffs come amid the company‘s major push into artificial intelligence infrastructure. As per some credible analysts, the cuts could free up $8–10 billion to support data center expansion, as the company faces increasing debt and funding pressures despite strong recent profits.

The move underscores the escalating tension between rapid AI investment and workforce stability in the tech sector.

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