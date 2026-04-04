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Peru: One dead, 47 injured during football derby rally at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium

A rally ahead of a football derby has claimed the life of a fan, while the cause behind the event remains undetermined

Peru: One dead, 47 injured during football derby rally at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium
Peru: One dead, 47 injured during football derby rally at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium

At least one person was killed and 47 injured on Friday in an unspecified "incident" at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Peru during a rally ahead of a football derby.

Health Minister Juan Carlos Velasco said, "There has been an unfortunate incident at the stadium in which 47 people have been injured...and sadly there is one fatality," without providing the cause of the event.

While the initial reports linked the incident to a structural collapse at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, the football team denied any structural failure.

As per the Peruvian Ministry of the Interior, the National Police had established a security perimeter to provide care for the injured.

The incident occurred during a support event for Alianza Lima. The team is scheduled to play against Universitario on Saturday night.

Commander of the Volunteer Fire Department, Marcos Pajuelo, shared that the collapse occurred when the fans were performing a "bandeiraço", a celebration ahead of the match.

"It was an unfortunate incident that occurred when a large number of fans were practising flag-waving for upcoming sporting events," he noted.

Pajuelo added, "We don't know the possible cause, but when we arrived, we found a large crowd and many injured people. We quickly triaged them to identify and separate them according to the type of injury so that we could immediately provide first aid."

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