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Brian Cox blasts Margot Robbie's Australian accent in 'Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie's high-budgeted romance film, 'Wuthering Heights' released in February of this year

Brian Cox blasts Margot Robbie as ‘wrong’ choice for ‘Wuthering Heights’
Brian Cox blasts Margot Robbie as ‘wrong’ choice for ‘Wuthering Heights’ 

Brian Cox has taken a few shots at Margot Robbie after her iconic film, Wuthering Heights

The Succession star has reportedly questioned the ethnicity of the Barbie actress after she played an American female protagonist, as Catherine Earnshaw, in the romance film alongside Jacob Elordi, globally released on February 13th, 2026.  

Speaking with The Times, Cox slammed Robbie as he shared his unfiltered thoughts about her role and the wrong choice. 

While promoting his directorial debut film, Glenrothan, the 79-year-old American actor-turned-director said, "Margot Robbie is far too beautiful for that role in Wuthering Heights."

"I mean, I think there should be something more of the Gypsy about her, but it’s wrong of me to judge. It may be a brilliant film," he remarked in an interview, published on April 3rd, Friday.

In addition to publicly shattering Margot Robbie's confidence, Cox also made headlines due to his blunt opinion about the fellow actress's accent.

He also mocked the Suicide Squad starlet's Australian accent as he mimicked her with her infamous dialogue in the movie, saying, "Keith Cliff! It’s me, Cathy! How ya doing, Keith? Awright?’ ‘Yeah, I’m awright!" 

He additionally took sharp shots at other fellow industry actors, including Quentin Tarantino, Kevin Spacey, Johnny Depp and Edward Norton.

So far, neither Margot Robbie nor any of the other mentioned actors have addressed this attention-seeking stunt pulled by Brian Cox.  

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