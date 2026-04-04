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King Charles meets Sir David Beckham to promote key initiative

The British Monarch met with the former captain of the English football team ahead of major event

King Charles meets Sir David Beckham to promote key initiative
King Charles meets Sir David Beckham to promote key initiative

King Charles III has teamed up with Sir David Beckham for a key initiative ahead of a major upcoming event.

The British Monarch met with the former captain of the English football team, English gardener and author, and Frances Tophill at his Gloucestershire estate to finalize plans for a garden at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The meeting at Highgrove united the monarch, Royal Founding President of The King’s Foundation, with three notable personalities, all sharing a deep commitment to gardening and environmental stewardship.

Sir David holds the position of King's Foundation ambassador, whilst Titchmarsh represents both The King's Foundation and the RHS in his ambassadorial role.

The co-owner of Inter Miami CF expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating: "Both The King's Foundation and the RHS do such great work in protecting and promoting green spaces across the UK.

He added, “I want to help encourage a new generation to appreciate the benefits of nature and get involved in gardening. It's been fun to be a part of creating the Curious Garden and I'm excited for people to see it at RHS Chelsea Flower Show."

The team assembled to authorize the final concepts for The RHS and The King's Foundation Curious Garden, an initiative created to attract public attention to gardening while fostering interest among young audiences in horticultural careers.

The garden’s design features personal touches from its creators, including a prominent beehive inspired by the King and Sir David’s shared passion for beekeeping, and seven raised beds honoring the former England captain’s iconic shirt number.

Notably, at Highgrove, the King heard trainees share their enthusiasm for the initiative, while they also gained experience through exchange programmes between the two gardens.

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