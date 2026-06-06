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'Among Us' animated series drops on Paramount+ in surprise move

An animated 'Among Us' series has been released with all 10 episodes on Paramount+

Among Us animated series drops on Paramount+ in surprise move
'Among Us' animated series drops on Paramount+ in surprise move

In a delightful surprise, Paramount+ has released all 10 episodes of the Among Us animated series, based on the hit game.

On Friday afternoon, June 5, series stars Yvette Nicole Brown and Liv Hewson made the announcement at the Summer Game Fest in LA.

The announcement caught everyone by surprise, as there were no major updates on the project since 2024, when production on the video game adaptation wrapped.

Fans present at the fest saw the trailer for the show, featuring monochromatic crewmates on an intergalactic ship working to eliminate a "suspicious" imposter.

The series, from creator Owen Dennis, features a voice cast that includes Yvette Nicole Brown as Orange, Kimiko Glenn as Cyan, Randall Park as Red, Dan Stevens as Blue, Patton Oswalt as White, Elijah Wood as Green, Debra Wilson as Yellow and Computer, Phil LaMarr as Brown, Wayne Knight as Lime, Ashley Johnson as Purple and Liv Hewson as Black.

Among Us is based on a popular internet game that became global sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching around 500 million monthly active users towards the end of 2020.

Watch 'Among Us' trailer here:



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