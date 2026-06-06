News
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
News

Western Australia shark attack kills diver near Michaelmas Island

Diver dies in 4.5m shark attack off Albany as Australia sees 3rd fatal attack in 3 weeks

  • By Web Desk
Western Australia shark attack kills diver near Michaelmas Island
Western Australia shark attack kills diver near Michaelmas Island

A man has died after he was bitten by a shark off the south coast of Michaelmas Island in Western Australia.

According to Al Jazeera, police said that the 35-year-old was attacked while spearfishing with his family close to the town of Albany.

The man was treated by paramedics but he could not make it and died of his wounds.

Police said a 4.5metre (15ft) shark of an unknown species was spotted by a witness near Michaelmas Island, which does not receive many visitors.

The state’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development urged people to take “additional caution” in the area and to stay abreast of shark sightings.

Pricture Credit: ABC News
Pricture Credit: ABC News

This is the fourth shark killing this year in Australia.

Last month, a man died after being attacked by a great white off Rottnest Island near the city of Perth, and another man died in a shark attack off the coast of Queensland in northeast Australia.

In January, a 12-year-old boy was killed by a shark in Sydney Harbour.

Australian scientists believe increasingly crowded waters and rising ocean temperatures are shifting sharks’ migratory patterns, which may be contributing to a rise in attacks.

The majority of shark attacks occur along Australia’s east and southeast coasts, with an average of about 20 incidents recorded each year, according to the Institute of Health and Welfare.

Iran launches missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain as US intercepts strikes
Iran launches missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain as US intercepts strikes
Bernadette Chirac, former first lady of France, breathes last at 93
Bernadette Chirac, former first lady of France, breathes last at 93
D-Day 82nd anniversary: 98 new names added to British Normandy memorial
D-Day 82nd anniversary: 98 new names added to British Normandy memorial
Downing Street criticizes JD Vance over Henry Nowak murder comments
Downing Street criticizes JD Vance over Henry Nowak murder comments
Armenia Election: Voters face crossroads amid Russian pressure
Armenia Election: Voters face crossroads amid Russian pressure
US threatens to reconsider role in Bosnia after diplomatic rift
US threatens to reconsider role in Bosnia after diplomatic rift
US senate passes $70 billion funds for immigration agencies
US senate passes $70 billion funds for immigration agencies
Chicago Bears push ahead with Indiana stadium plans
Chicago Bears push ahead with Indiana stadium plans
KPMG Australia faces probe by ASIC amid audit leak scandal
KPMG Australia faces probe by ASIC amid audit leak scandal
Marine drone explodes in Romanian port as Ukraine accuse Russia of jamming vessel
Marine drone explodes in Romanian port as Ukraine accuse Russia of jamming vessel
Karen Read breaks silence after filing lawsuit against Massachusetts state police
Karen Read breaks silence after filing lawsuit against Massachusetts state police
France: Child murder suspect's criminal record sparks backlash over past cases
France: Child murder suspect's criminal record sparks backlash over past cases

Popular News

Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns US military strikes

Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns US military strikes
9 minutes ago
Princess Kate, Prince William make charming appearance at Peter Phillips’ wedding

Princess Kate, Prince William make charming appearance at Peter Phillips’ wedding
an hour ago
Zenless Zone Zero codes for June 2026 for exciting gaming experience

Zenless Zone Zero codes for June 2026 for exciting gaming experience
59 minutes ago