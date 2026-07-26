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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 23 minutes ago
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Sara Gilson: Influencer killed by husband after sickening accusations in TikTok trend

The TikTok influencer Sara Gilson was allegedly murdered after accusing her estanged husband of paedophilia

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 23 minutes ago
Sara Gilson: Influencer killed by husband after sickening accusations in TikTok trend
Sara Gilson: Influencer killed by husband after sickening accusations in TikTok trend 

A social media influencer, Sara Gilson, was killed by her estranged husband less than two weeks after she posted on TikTok accusing him of paedophilia.

Gilson was fatally shot on Thursday in Owasso, Oklahoma, by her husband Jeremiah Duffey, who went by Shawn Duffey on social media, according to the Owasso Police Department. 

The horrifying incident took place more than a month after she filed and was granted an emergency protective order against Duffey after police informed her he had been accused of molesting a minor on June 9.

Sara Gilson makes a TikTok trend post in early July

Taking to her TikTok account, Gilson shared a video on July 11, with the text, "Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile."

Jeremiah Duffey and Sara Gilson
Jeremiah Duffey and Sara Gilson

The video referenced a popular social media trend that mimics Netflix documentaries, with users pretending to sit for a tell-all interview. 

Her caption read, "I wish I was joking. #plottwist #netflix #documentary."

Less than two weeks later, the influencer was killed at the age of 43.

Accusations against Jeremiah Duffey

Around a month before Gilson made a video accusing Duffey of paedophilia, a girl and a parent told police that Duffey, who coached the girl's travelling basketball team, inappropriately touched her during an event at an elementary school earlier that evening.

As per police, another team coach witnessed the incident and immediately intervened and reported it to the girl's parent.

Following the intervention, Duffey fled and had not been seen by police since.


On Thursday, officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a residence in the city of Collinsville at 11:16 p.m. after a 911 call in which dispatchers heard a woman screaming followed by "what sounded to be a gunshot," police said. 

Moments later, a boy called 911 from a neighbour's home and said his stepfather had shot his mother, police said. When officers arrived at the home, they found Gilson and Duffey dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

Police are still investigating, but they said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.

Gilson's son was taken into protective custody and later released to a parent who was not involved in the incident. The influencer leaves behind the son and a daughter.

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