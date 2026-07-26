Brazil denies entry to Trump officials over election interference fears 

Brazil has rejected the visas of Trump administration officials, who were hoping to meet with electoral authorities ahead of the October presidential election.
A rep for Brazil's foreign office said on Saturday, July 25, that Assistant Secretary Riley M. Barnes from the US State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, had requested a visa on July 20, along with Samuel Samson, a deputy assistant secretary.
It was shared that both visa requests were rejected on Friday, July 24.
Brazil says a US 'ploy' is underway ahead of October election
As reported by the Washington Post, the denial came as senior Brazilian officials said they had learnt of a US "ploy" that was "completely incompatible with Brazilian democracy".
The denial of the visas was based on "evidence pointing to a renewed attempt to politically exploit the situation and undermine the electoral system", claimed a Brazilian official.
Washington reacts to shocking election claim
On Saturday, the US State Department shared that Barnes and Samson planned to go to the South American country's capital, Brasilia, from July 27 to 30 to discuss "election integrity," religious freedom and freedom of expression with government officials, religious leaders and others.
The Associated Press quoted the department as saying that the visit was routine and "any insinuation of a 'ploy' to undermine a democratic nation's election is a baseless lie".
Brazil's presidential election
Moreover, Brazil's presidential election is scheduled to be held on October 4.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking re-election against Flavio Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro.
On July 25, the right-wing Liberal Party confirmed Flavio as their candidate for the presidential race.
The senior Bolsonaro, Jair, is under house arrest as he serves a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after his defeat to Lula in the 2022 election, after alleging that his country's electronic voting system was vulnerable to fraud.