World
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Berlin Pride incident: Police name suspect after vehicle drives into crowd

A van rams into a crowd at Berlin Pride event, killing one and leaving at least 16 people injured

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Berlin Pride incident: Police name suspect after vehicle drives into crowd
Berlin Pride incident: Police name suspect after vehicle drives into crowd

Berlin police have identified the suspectw ho drove a vehicle into a crowd at the Berlin Pride event, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others.

As reported by the BBC, police named Abdul B., a 21-year-old man with a "slim build" and black hair, as the man behind the horrifying incident. He is reportedly wearing a black hoodie and white trousers.

Berlin Pride Event alleged suspect
Berlin Pride Event alleged suspect

He is alleged to have injured several people in the Tiergarten area and is a fugitive, a statement read.

"One or more people are believed to have subsequently fled the vehicle," police continued.

Several people stabbed in Berlin

In a shocking update, authorities added, "Furthermore, several people are reported to have been injured with stabbing weapons."

An intensive manhunt is underway following the incident at around 10 pm. local time on Saturday, July 25, prompting police to call off the event hours after it had begun.


Police on the suspect behind Berlin Pride event

Police shared they have identified a suspected perpetrator but have not arrested them or made their personal information public, adding the "individual is a man known to the police and is associated with the Islamist spectrum".

According to initial police findings, a white car struck several people in the city's central Tiergarten Park, near the route of the Pride march, before crashing into a tree.

Some of the victims have sustained life-threatening injuries, with police urging residents to leave the premises of the event immediately.

German Chancellor reacts to Berlin Pride Event

In a statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed to "make sure this horrific act is fully investigated and punished".

Moreover, the annual pride event, also known as Christopher Street Day, has been cancelled.

"We believe that a vehicle entered the Tiergarten park and hit several people and injured them," police posted on social media.

Brazil denies entry to Trump officials over election interference fears
Brazil denies entry to Trump officials over election interference fears
Sara Gilson: Influencer killed by husband after sickening accusations in TikTok trend
Sara Gilson: Influencer killed by husband after sickening accusations in TikTok trend
Berlin manhunt underway as vehicle rams into Pride event, killing one, injuring 16
Berlin manhunt underway as vehicle rams into Pride event, killing one, injuring 16
Trump calls off Iran military strikes 10 minutes before launch over expected casualties
Trump calls off Iran military strikes 10 minutes before launch over expected casualties
Nearly 270,000 evacuated as wildfires rage across Spain and France
Nearly 270,000 evacuated as wildfires rage across Spain and France
Troy Jackson wins Maine Democratic nomination to face Senator Susan Collins
Troy Jackson wins Maine Democratic nomination to face Senator Susan Collins
Laura Loomer’s shocking Ukraine turnaround: Trump ally reverses stance after Kyiv visit
Laura Loomer’s shocking Ukraine turnaround: Trump ally reverses stance after Kyiv visit
Pentagon denies concealing US military casualty figures in Iran conflict
Pentagon denies concealing US military casualty figures in Iran conflict
Hurricane Fausto intensifies to category 2, threatening Hawaiʻi and Southern California
Hurricane Fausto intensifies to category 2, threatening Hawaiʻi and Southern California
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Indian Education Minister amid CJP protests
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Indian Education Minister amid CJP protests
UN chief Antonio Guterres lands in Syria for first visit in 17 years
UN chief Antonio Guterres lands in Syria for first visit in 17 years
Typhoon Noul nears southern China, prompting high alerts, rail and air services halted
Typhoon Noul nears southern China, prompting high alerts, rail and air services halted

Popular News

Gabriel Langton injury update: Team England shares first snap after hospital visit

Gabriel Langton injury update: Team England shares first snap after hospital visit
an hour ago
Tim Tszyu sends Errol Spencer Jr into retirement with thrilling Australia victory

Tim Tszyu sends Errol Spencer Jr into retirement with thrilling Australia victory
3 hours ago
Karan Johar teams up with Prosit Roy to bring psychological love story to big screen

Karan Johar teams up with Prosit Roy to bring psychological love story to big screen
3 hours ago