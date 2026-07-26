Berlin Pride incident: Police name suspect after vehicle drives into crowd

Berlin police have identified the suspectw ho drove a vehicle into a crowd at the Berlin Pride event, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others.
As reported by the BBC, police named Abdul B., a 21-year-old man with a "slim build" and black hair, as the man behind the horrifying incident. He is reportedly wearing a black hoodie and white trousers.
He is alleged to have injured several people in the Tiergarten area and is a fugitive, a statement read.
"One or more people are believed to have subsequently fled the vehicle," police continued.
Several people stabbed in Berlin
In a shocking update, authorities added, "Furthermore, several people are reported to have been injured with stabbing weapons."
An intensive manhunt is underway following the incident at around 10 pm. local time on Saturday, July 25, prompting police to call off the event hours after it had begun.
Police on the suspect behind Berlin Pride event
Police shared they have identified a suspected perpetrator but have not arrested them or made their personal information public, adding the "individual is a man known to the police and is associated with the Islamist spectrum".
According to initial police findings, a white car struck several people in the city's central Tiergarten Park, near the route of the Pride march, before crashing into a tree.
Some of the victims have sustained life-threatening injuries, with police urging residents to leave the premises of the event immediately.
German Chancellor reacts to Berlin Pride Event
In a statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed to "make sure this horrific act is fully investigated and punished".
Moreover, the annual pride event, also known as Christopher Street Day, has been cancelled.
"We believe that a vehicle entered the Tiergarten park and hit several people and injured them," police posted on social media.