Tony Awards 2026 winner list: ‘Death of a Salesman’ & ‘Schmigadoon’ take top honors

The prestigious annual theatre awards gala, Tony Awards, has finally rewarded the best talents with esteemed recognitions.
Held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, the 2026 Tony Awards unfolded as a star-studded spectacle, packed with electrifying performances, jaw-dropping red-carpet fashion, and unforgettable moments keeping fans buzzing worldwide.
The ceremony awarded highly talented artists and their shows with prestigious accolades, with Death of a Salesman and Schmigadoon leading with the top honors.
Broadcasted on CBS and Paramount+, the 79th Annual Tony Awards were hosted by pop icon P!NK.
Here’s the complete list of winners of the 2026 Tony Awards.
Best musical
"The Lost Boys"
WINNER: "Schmigadoon!"
"Titanique"
"Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York"
Best play
"The Balusters"
"Giant"
WINNER: "Liberation"
"Little Bear Ridge Road"
Best revival of a musical
"Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
WINNER: "Ragtime"
"The Rocky Horror Show"
Best revival of a play
"Becky Shaw"
WINNER: "Death of a Salesman"
"Every Brilliant Thing"
"Fallen Angels"
"Oedipus"
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Nicholas Christopher, "Chess"
Luke Evans, "The Rocky Horror Show"
WINNER: Joshua Henry, "Ragtime"
Sam Tutty, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Brandon Uranowitz, "Ragtime"
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Sara Chase, "Schmigadoon!"
Stephanie Hsu, "The Rocky Horror Show"
WINNER: Caissie Levy, "Ragtime"
Marla Mindelle, "Titaníque"
Christiani Pitts, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Will Harrison, "Punch"
Nathan Lane, "Death of a Salesman"
WINNER: John Lithgow, "Giant"
Daniel Radcliffe, "Every Brilliant Thing"
Mark Strong, "Oedipus"
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Rose Byrne, "Fallen Angels"
Carrie Coon, "Bug"
Susannah Flood, "Liberation"
WINNER: Lesley Manville, "Oedipus"
Kelli O'Hara, "Fallen Angels"
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
WINNER: Ali Louis Bourzgui, "The Lost Boys"
André De Shields, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Bryce Pinkham, "Chess"
Ben Levi Ross, "Ragtime"
Layton Williams, "Titaníque"
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
WINNER: Shoshana Bean, "The Lost Boys"
Hannah Cruz, "Chess"
Rachel Dratch, "The Rocky Horror Show"
Ana Gasteyer, "Schmigadoon!"
Nichelle Lewis, "Ragtime"
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Christopher Abbott, "Death of a Salesman"
Danny Burstein, "Marjorie Prime"
Brandon J. Dirden, "Waiting for Godot"
WINNER: Alden Ehrenreich, "Becky Shaw"
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, "Joe Turner’s Come and Gone"
Richard Thomas, "The Balusters"
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Betsy Aidem, "Liberation"
Marylouise Burke, "The Balusters"
Aya Cash, "Giant"
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, "Death of a Salesman"
June Squibb, "Marjorie Prime"
Best direction of a musical
Michael Arden, "The Lost Boys"
Lear deBessonet, "Ragtime"
Christopher Gattelli, "Schmigadoon!"
Tim Jackson, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
WINNER: Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Best direction of a play
Nicholas Hytner, "Giant"
Robert Icke, "Oedipus"
Kenny Leon, "The Balusters"
WINNER: Joe Mantello, "Death of a Salesman"
Whitney White, "Liberation"
Best book of a musical
David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, "The Lost Boys"
WINNER: Cinco Paul, "Schmigadoon!"
Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue, "Titanique"
Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York"
Best original score
Caroline Shaw, "Death of a Salesman"
Steve Bargonetti, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"
The Rescues, "The Lost Boys"
WINNER: Cinco Paul, "Schmigadoon!"
Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Best choreography
Christopher Gattelli, "Schmigadoon!"
Ellenore Scott, "Ragtime"
Ani Taj, "The Rocky Horror Show"
WINNER: Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, "The Lost Boys"
Best orchestrations
WINNER: Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, "Schmigadoon!"
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, "The Lost Boys"
Lux Pyramid, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Brian Usifer, "Chess"
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Best scenic design of a musical
dots, "The Rocky Horror Show"
Soutra Gilmour, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Rachel Hauck, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
WINNER: Dane Laffrey, "The Lost Boys"
Scott Pask, "Schmigadoon!"
Best scenic design of a play
Hildegard Bechtler, "Oedipus"
Takeshi Kata, "Bug"
WINNER: Chloe Lamford, "Death of a Salesman"
David Korins, "Dog Day Afternoon"
David Rockwell, "Fallen Angels"
Best costume design of a musical
Linda Cho, "Ragtime"
Linda Cho, "Schmigadoon!"
WINNER: Qween Jean, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Ryan Park, "The Lost Boys"
David I. Reynoso, "The Rocky Horror Show"
Best costume design of a play
Brenda Abbandandolo, "Dog Day Afternoon"
Qween Jean, "Liberation"
WINNER: Jeff Mahshie, "Fallen Angels"
Emilio Sosa, "The Balusters"
Paul Tazewell, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"
Best lighting design of a musical
Kevin Adams, "Chess"
Jane Cox, "The Rocky Horror Show"
Donald Holder, "Schmigadoon!"
Adam Honoré, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (lighting design) and 59 Studio (projection design), "Ragtime"
WINNER: Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, "The Lost Boys"
Best lighting design of a play
Isabella Byrd, "Dog Day Afternoon"
Natasha Chivers, "Oedipus"
Stacey Derosier, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"
Heather Gilbert, "Bug"
Heather Gilbert, "The Fear of 13"
WINNER: Jack Knowles, "Death of a Salesman"
Best sound design of a musical
Kai Harada, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
WINNER: Kai Harada, "Ragtime"
Adam Fisher, "The Lost Boys"
Brian Ronan, "The Rocky Horror Show"
Walter Trarbach, "Schmigadoon!"
Best sound design of a play
Justin Ellington, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"
Tom Gibbons, "Oedipus"
Lee Kinney, "The Fear of 13"
Josh Schmidt, "Bug"
WINNER: Mikaal Sulaiman, "Death of a Salesman"