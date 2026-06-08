‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 filming axed or shelved? Here’s what we know

The filming for The Last of Us Season 3 has reportedly been halted.
According to Mirror, reports suggested multiple reasons behind the cancellation of one of HBO’s biggest hit dramas
Filming was temporarily halted due to FIFA World Cup, means in order to accommodate logistics and preparations for the sports taking place in Vancouver.
Moreover, another reason included that the production was put on a planned four-week hiatus, running from roughly June 1 to June 28, 2026.
The third season, which is expected to premiere next week, will continue adapting the events of the video game The Last of Us Part II, that primarily centers on the character Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever.
Based on the highly successful PlayStation franchise of the same name, the critically acclaimed thriller stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
It follows the story of survivors of an outbreak of a viral fungus which has turned most of the world’s population into mutated zombies.
Apart from Pascal and Ramsey, the forthcoming season also stars Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, and Jeffrey Wright.
It’s worth mentioning here The Last of Us Season 2 premiered in Spring 2025 and its third season will officially premiere on HBO in 2027.