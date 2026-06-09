Trump pressures Netanyahu to halt Iran strikes

Tensions between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have intensified following a dangerous escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran this week.
Although the two leaders initially worked together closely at the start of the war, they now seem to have different priorities.
President Trump has been actively pushing for a swift end to the conflict to stabilize energy market and finalize a peace deal, while Netanyahu remains focused on neutralizing threats from Hezbollah and Iranian proxies.
The diplomatic friction peaked when Trump publicly demanded that both nations “must immediately stop shooting” warning that continued military action could leave Israel isolated.
Trump later expressed his frustration with the ongoing instability, posting on Truth Social that “final negotiations on ‘peace’ are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way.”
Despite these public rebukes, Israel launched retaliatory strikes on Iranian infrastructure after Tehran fired ballistic missiles.
Netanyahu eventually confirmed a pause in fighting, though he warned that if “Iran makes the mistake of resuming attacks on us, we will respond with overwhelming force.”
As the region teeters on the edge, Trump recently told supporters he expects a “total victory” over Iran within the next two weeks.