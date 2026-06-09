Joshua Jackson, Olivia Burgess fuel dating buzz with intimate move

Joshua Jackson and model Olivia Burgess have made headlines after being spotted enjoying a cozy outing together.
The Dawson’s Creek alum has sparked dating rumors with the model after the pair were spotted holding hands during a Sunday outing in New York City, in photos obtained by Page Six.
For their cozy outing, Jackson served looks in a white linen button-up shirt and matching pants with black sneakers.
On the other hand, Burgess rocked a black tank top, grey Bermuda shorts and black shoes.
Jackson’s outing with Burgess came after the duo attended the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of his and Katie Holmes’ new movie, Happy Hours.
At the red carpet event, Jackson held Holmes’ hand as he reflected on their “precious” relationship that began on Dawson’s Creek over two decades ago.
“And [it] is like one of the core personal and professional relationships in my life,” he said about Holmes.
Jackson’s last public relationship was with Lupita Nyong’o, whom he dated for around a year until their October 2024 split.
Who is Joshua Jackson’s girlfriend Olivia Burgess?
Burgess has worked as a French-American model and dancer, walking for major labels such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Chromat and Agent Provocateur, alongside campaigns for Gap, Bloomingdale’s and Nike.
She was a backup dancer for Beyoncé’s iconic “Love on Top” performance at the 2011 MTV VMAs, where the star announced she was expecting Blue Ivy.