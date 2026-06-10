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Belfast stabbing: Hadi Alodid charged with attempted murder

The judge, Steven Keown, denied Hadi Alodid's bail and the case was postponed to early July

Belfast stabbing: Hadi Alodid charged with attempted murder
Belfast stabbing: Hadi Alodid charged with attempted murder

A man has appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a man, Stephen Ogilvie, in Belfast has been charged.

The 30-year-old Hadi Alodid of Duncairn Avenue, Belfast, was charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie.

Alodid, of Duncairn Avenue, was also charged with threatening to kill an NHS radiographer on the same day.

Notably, the victim has sustained cuts to his face and lacerations to his back, and has reportedly lost his left eye.

The judge, Steven Keown, denied Alodid bail and the case was postponed to Wednesday 8 July.


At the end of the virtual meeting, Keown stated he wanted to “note that our thoughts are with the victim and his family at this time, and also the emergency services and the members of the public who went to the victim’s aid”, adding that they should be “commended for that”.

While acknowledging the incident that occurred across Belfast the previous night after the incident, the judge condemned “the fact that emergency services are under attack” and stated perpetrators would be dealt with seriously.

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