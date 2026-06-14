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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran to finalise US-Iran war after Trump claims

The Qatari negotiators flew to Iran in an effort to finalise a peace deal between Washington and Tehran

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran to finalise US-Iran war after Trump claims
Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran to finalise US-Iran war after Trump claims 

After President Trump said that the deal to end the Iran war could be signed on Sunday, Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran in an effort to finalise the agreement.

The Tehran visit came after Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

During the call, they reportedly reviewed ongoing mediation efforts between the US and Iran and expressed satisfaction with talks' progress, including Pakistan's announcement that a final deal is near.

The latest proposed agreement highlights demand, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with the US ending its naval blockade in return; release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets; transit fees on the strait; negotiation over Iran's nuclear programme; and waiver of US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

US and Pakistani leaders are eying a Sunday signing of the agreement to end the war between the US and Iran; however, Tehran cast doubt over the timing as protesters in Iran voiced opposition.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing on Sunday, to be followed by technical-level talks in the coming week.

However, Iran did not confirm a Sunday signing. 

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei remained cautious about confirming the exact time of the signing, with the state media quoting that the deal finalisation "will not be tomorrow" but could happen "in the coming day".

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