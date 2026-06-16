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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Amanda Seyfried reveals extreme security steps after Charlie Kirk 'hateful' comment

The 'Mamma Mia!' actress made a controversial post after Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Amanda Seyfried reveals extreme security steps after Charlie Kirk hateful comment
Amanda Seyfried reveals extreme security steps after Charlie Kirk 'hateful' comment

Amanda Seyfried shared that she had to hire a bodyguard after her comment about Charlie Kirk's assassination landed her in trouble.

Speaking to British GQ, the Jennifer's Body actress revealed that after she described the conservative activist as "hateful" following his death, she had to take measures for her own security.

"A, I'm allowed to f--king voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that's not unkind necessarily," Amanda said.

She added, "But there's just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down, and I experienced a very small fraction of that."

The 40-year-old shared that she wants her children, Nina and Thomas, to voice their opinion without developing fear for their lives.


"So I'm like, 'What do I do? What do I say?' And then all of a sudden I find myself with a f--king bodyguard at the airport and I'm like, 'This is crazy'," she continued.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot while on stage at Utah Valley University during a stop on his American Comeback Tour.

After her initial comment about Charlie's following his death, Seyfried defended her statement by writing on Instagram, "We're forgetting the nuance of humanity."

"I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk's murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable," she continued. "No one should have to experience this level of violence."

Amanda also refused to apologise for the social media comments in a December 2025 interview with Who What Wear.

"I mean, for f–ks sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes," The Housemaid actress told the outlet.

Notably, Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika Kirk, shared two children, a daughter who will be turning 4 in August and a 2-year-old son.

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