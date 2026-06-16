Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

David, Victoria Beckham 'devastated' as Brooklyn faces 'cashing in' claims over World Cup ad

Brooklyn Beckham starred in a World Cup ad where he took a brutal hit at his family amid estrangement

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
David, Victoria Beckham devastated as Brooklyn faces cashing in claims over World Cup ad
David, Victoria Beckham 'devastated' as Brooklyn faces 'cashing in' claims over World Cup ad

The Beckhams are left devastated and horrified after Brooklyn Beckham's controversial World Cup ad, where he threw shade at his parents and the headline-making family drama.

Brooklyn starred in the new DoorDash ad when he shed light on his "complicated" relationship with family, noting, "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home."

"It's complicated. More soon," said the 27-year-old as he tossed the World Cup tickets on his table, which had a £250,000 designer watch gifted to him by his dad and a stack of unopened letters.

A source close to the Beckham said, "To do an ad based on estrangement from family as if it's a joke when his family is devastated and sister and grandparents are inconsolable."

"It just seems a tad hypocritical from someone claiming to want peace and privacy and the trying to cash in on it all," they added.


"He says he wants nothing to do with his family, but is now trading off them by using one of his footballing father's legacies, the World Cup, as an advertising selling point," the insider said.

The source added that David and Victoria's eldest son is absolutely allowed to make money, but using his family's "heartbreaking" situation is not the way.

The ad was released on social media after Brooklyn's younger sister, Harper Beckham, was seen attempting to visit him at his LA home but returned seconds later after finding out that neither her brother nor his wife, Nicole Peltz, was at the mansion.

After pictures of Harper's visit went viral, a rep for the couple said that the letter the 14-year-old had during the visit felt like an "orchestrated move by his family" to "make them feel uncomfortable".

Brooklyn has been estranged from his family for over a year, and in January, he made several bombshell claims against his parents, accusing them of putting their brand above the family and "inauthenticity".

Nicola Coughlan, David Tennant locked in for Selena Gomez’s ‘OMITB’ S6
Nicola Coughlan, David Tennant locked in for Selena Gomez’s ‘OMITB’ S6
Kevin Hart's production company faces crisis amid 'greed' claims
Kevin Hart's production company faces crisis amid 'greed' claims
Amanda Seyfried reveals extreme security steps after Charlie Kirk 'hateful' comment
Amanda Seyfried reveals extreme security steps after Charlie Kirk 'hateful' comment
Brooklyn Beckham takes brutal jab at Victoria, David in FIFA ad after Harper drama
Brooklyn Beckham takes brutal jab at Victoria, David in FIFA ad after Harper drama
Did NYC Mayor reveal Taylor Swift's wedding date? Here's what he actually said
Did NYC Mayor reveal Taylor Swift's wedding date? Here's what he actually said
Kanye West leaves fans amused as he calls North West his ‘twin’ in rare birthday post
Kanye West leaves fans amused as he calls North West his ‘twin’ in rare birthday post
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives major relief as release date moves up: What to know
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives major relief as release date moves up: What to know
Corey Feldman rushed to hospital after mid-flight health scare
Corey Feldman rushed to hospital after mid-flight health scare
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO seek divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO seek divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage
'Ahsoka' season 2 faces cast changes and delayed release to 2027
'Ahsoka' season 2 faces cast changes and delayed release to 2027
Kim Kardashian celebrates North West’s 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute: ‘My baby girl!'
Kim Kardashian celebrates North West’s 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute: ‘My baby girl!'
Netflix 2026 sequel lineup axed in bombshell announcement
Netflix 2026 sequel lineup axed in bombshell announcement

Popular News

Karan Johar's Dharma ventures into Malayalam cinema with debut film 'Odiyan'

Karan Johar's Dharma ventures into Malayalam cinema with debut film 'Odiyan'
an hour ago
Kevin Hart's production company faces crisis amid 'greed' claims

Kevin Hart's production company faces crisis amid 'greed' claims
26 minutes ago
David, Victoria Beckham 'devastated' as Brooklyn faces 'cashing in' claims over World Cup ad

David, Victoria Beckham 'devastated' as Brooklyn faces 'cashing in' claims over World Cup ad
2 hours ago