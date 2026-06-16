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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
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G7 Summit 2026: Leaders address Ukraine war and Middle East

G7 summit opens in France amid escalating global security tensions

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
G7 Summit 2026: Leaders address Ukraine war and Middle East
G7 Summit 2026: Leaders address Ukraine war and Middle East

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations are currently gathered in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains for a high-stakes three-day summit that began on June 15, 2026.

The meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron is dominated by urgent discussions regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Volatile situation in the Middle East.

As the summit entered its first full day of talks on June 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived to push for increased international support.

The urgency of the situation was highlighted by a recent Russian attack that damaged a major religious site in Kyiv.

G7 summit opens in France amid escalating global security tensions
G7 summit opens in France amid escalating global security tensions

In response, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced new sanctions on Russia, stating:

“Working with our G7 allies, we will continue to increase the pressure on Putin and his circle of collaborators until Russia’s war machine is brought to a halt and peace returns to our continent.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, who is attending the summit following a reported framework deal regarding the conflict in the Gulf, noted a potential path toward diplomacy.

Reflecting on his recent interactions, Trump remarked:

“We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelensky and President Putin and I think maybe we can do something there. I really do. I think they’re both open to it.”

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